Texas Health and Human Services Commission offers hiring bonuses at SSLCs, state hospitals

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state-supported living centers (SSLCs) and state hospitals across Texas.

“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System.

HHSC stated that the hiring bonuses are for registered nurses and licensed vocational nurses at SSLCs, and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants at state hospitals and direct support professionals at SSLCs.

According to the HHSC:

New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses.

Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500.

DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

The positions are available in Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

All open positions can be found here.