Texas gunman crawls through McDonald’s drive-thru

(CNN) — Police are looking for at least two people who terrorized a McDonald’s in Houston.

Surveillance video shows a gunman crawling into the restaurant through the drive-thru window and running around inside with a gun.

The Green Xterra pulled into the drive thru Monday night just before midnight.

You can see the suspect from the backseat make his way inside the store through the drivethru window.

One employee takes off as soon as she spots the man’s pistol.

The suspect ran after her, but she hid in a back room.

As the suspect made his way through the store, another employee takes cover.

That employee had a gun pointed right at his head.

Surveillance video got a very good image of the young suspect’s face.

We spoke to a man who was in the restaurant when it happened.

He does not want us to show his identity.

He says ‘The man came back to me and said, ‘give me the money.’ but i told him ‘i don’t have the window register,’ adding, ‘we were really scared.’

It’s not clear if the suspects were trying to rob the McDonald’s — or target someone inside.

Police are looking for that Green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver’s side headlight out.

Crime stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

More from MyHighPlains.com: