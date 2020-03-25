Texas granted major disaster declaration to aid fight against COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas was issued a Major Disaster Declaration by the federal government and President Donald Trump Wednesday after Gov. Greg Abbott requested assistance several days ago.

The declaration allows the federal government to intervene and help the state and local areas recover during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Funding will be available to protect property, public health, and the safety of Texans.

“Texas is aggressively pursuing and implementing all necessary strategies to limit the impact of COVID-19, and I thank President Trump for his swift action to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas,” said Gov. Abbott in the state’s release.

“The President’s declaration opens up new sources of funding for individual and public assistance that will help Texas respond to this public health emergency and protect public health and safety.”

Funding will also be available for crisis counseling for Texans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration is in effect immediately and will continue until no longer necessary, according to the release. Additional aid is possible at a later date — if needed by Texas and approved by the federal government.