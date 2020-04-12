Texas Governor’s mansion lit blue in honor of frontline health care workers in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Governor’s mansion was lit blue Saturday night, April 11, to show support of health care workers in the Lone Star State.

Governor Abbott said he wanted to thank the hardworking men and women in the health care field for their commitment to serving their fellow Texans as the state responds to COVID-19.

“The State of Texas is forever grateful for the committed health care workers serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response,” said Governor Abbott. “Their sacrifice and hard work cannot be overstated, and they play a crucial role in ensuring their fellow Texans have the care and support they need during this challenging time. I ask that all Texans join me and Cecilia in praying for these heroic Texans.”

Governor’s Mansion Lit Blue on 04/11/2020. Photo Courtesy of Governor Greg Abbott Press Office.

Governor’s Mansion lit blue from birds eye view. Photo Courtesy of Governor Greg Abbott Press Office.

