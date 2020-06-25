Texas governor says state facing ‘massive’ COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic.

He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.

Texas hit record highs Wednesday with more than 5,550 new cases and more nearly 4,400 hospitalizations.

Texas also reported 29 new fatalities.

It saw its rate of positive tests reach 10.4%.

That’s the state’s highest level since mid-April, when Texas was still under stay-at-home orders.

Abbott aggressively pushed to reopen the state in May.

He acknowledges that state officials are now closely watching hospital space.

Abbott did not detail what “localized” restrictions might be put in place.