Texas Governor says state can handle spike in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy.

The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease.

Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.