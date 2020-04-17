Governor Abbott: All schools in Texas to remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19

UPDATE 12:35 P.M. – Texas Education Agency released the following statements moments after Gov. Abbott spoke about closing schools for the year.

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Governor has issued an executive order that all Texas schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, distance learning only.

Abbott joins several other states who have issued the same directive.

Abbott first ordered schools closed on March 31.

Several Independent School Districts across the state canceled in-person classes before Abbott’s executive order but now all schools must follow suit.

