AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently hosted a roundtable meeting with law enforcement and families affected by fentanyl, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

According to the news release, Abbott listened to stories of families who were affected by fentanyl and discussed ways that state and local law enforcement are working to stop the drug from entering communities.

“But this crisis isn’t unique to Texas—it’s a crisis plaguing our entire country. Communities from coast to coast are mired in this tragedy and we must take action. The families joining me today are helping us put a face to the stark statistics surrounding the fentanyl crisis, and I am grateful to them for sharing their stories to shed light on this horrific tragedy. The State of Texas is committed to working with them and our law enforcement partners to address this crisis and stop the flow of drugs coming into our country in the wake of the Biden Administration’s continued inaction,” said Abbott.

During the roundtable, the news release states that Abbott and attendees also discussed the statistics surrounding fentanyl saying there were more than 1,334 fentanyl-related deaths in Texas, and data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics documented an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during a 12-month period that ended in April 2021 an increase of 28.5% from the same period in 2020.