AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Monday afternoon after officials with the Texas Army National Guard announced that a soldier recently died during a non-mission-related incident.

According to a news release from the Texas National Guard, officials announced that a Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission-related incident Monday. After the soldier was injured in Brackettville, they were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas Military Department, said in the release. “We are focused on supporting the soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”

In a statement, Abbott said the following:

“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer. The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment. The Texas Rangers will conduct a thorough investigation into this tragedy and the Texas Military Department is taking action to ensure such loss of life never happens again.”

Officials from the Texas National Guard said that the name of the deceased soldier is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified. The cause of death is under investigation and officials state that more details will be released at a later time.