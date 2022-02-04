AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided an update Friday on the state’s ongoing severe winter weather.

According to a news release, Abbott, along with other state officials, hosted a news conference surrounding the ongoing winter weather situation. Abbott said that the state’s power grid continues to be reliable and fully functioning. Abbott also stated that Texas residents can visit the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s website for a list of winter weather resources from state agencies.

“The Texas power grid is more reliable and resilient than it has ever been, and we are continuing to actively respond to the impact of this winter storm,” Abbott said in the release. “Over two dozen of our state agency partners are working collaboratively to ensure that Texans continue to have the resources they need to stay safe. I encourage Texans to visit TDEM.TEXAS.GOV for a full list of resources available to them including warming shelters, information on local power providers, updates on road closures, and more. Most of our communities will continue to experience freezing temperatures over the next few days, so I urge Texans to stay off the roads if you can and continue to heed the guidance of their local officials.”

More than 20,000 Texas residents are reported as not having power throughout the state. Officials said in the release this was because of local power issues caused by high winds, ice on power lines as well as downed trees and branches. Officials encourage impacted residents to contact their local power provider if they experience an outage.