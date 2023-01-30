AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas General Land Office, entries for the 27th annual “Treasures of the Texas Coast” Children’s Art Contest will be accepted until March 1.

Officials detailed that Texas students in kindergarten through sixth grade, in public, private, and homeschooling environments, are eligible to send in artwork and enter to win a range of prizes. The art must be based on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast,” said officials, and depict the Texas coast’s importance to the student.

The contest’s grand prize winner, said officials, will receive:

A six-to-eight-night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean International, set to depart from Galveston, Miami, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, or Puerto Rico;

Two day passes to Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor Arlington; and

A copy of the book “The Big Beach Cleanup” by Charlotte Offsay.

The teacher of the grand prize winner will also receive one six-to-eight-night Caribbean cruise for two from Royal Caribbean and prizes from Texas Adopt-A-Beach. Officials also detailed that all 40 finalists for the competition, featuring 10 winners from each grade group, will receive prizes including:

One free ticket to Schlitterbahn;

One free ticket to visit the USS Lexington;

A coupon to visit the Texas State Aquarium;

Prizes from Texas Parks and Wildlife;

Prizes from Texas Adopt-A-Beach;

A certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office; and

Copies of the 2023 calendar featuring winning artwork.

“Growing up near the Texas coast and living there for more than a decade, our Texas beaches are very near and dear to my heart,” said Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., “I am excited to see the imagination and creativity of students all throughout the state.”

Officials said that further information, guidelines, and a contest entry form can be found on the official website of the competition.