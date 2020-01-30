Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Jan. 29 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 54 degrees; 3.18’ low. Largemouth bass are active from 10 am throughout the day and on jigs and worms. Sunfish are fair with minnows, cutworms, or grubs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the shallow cover and under docks. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, liver, and cut shad all over the lake.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 53 degrees; 46.76’ low. Black bass are fair on worms, crankbaits, and jigs. Walleye are slow on crankbaits and rattletraps. Crappie are fair on jigs. Channel catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 54 degrees; 1.65’ low. Largemouth bass remain good fishing flooded timber on jigs and working vegetation with plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs among timber. White bass and hybrids are fair in the deeper southeast portions of the lake. Catfish are good with live, blood, and liver prepared baits.