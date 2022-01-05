Texas First Lady announced GRACE’s Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced that the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation initiative will host the second annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16.

The Office of the Governor said GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Jan. 10 on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters, prayer, and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT).

“The Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking is an integral part of GRACE’s efforts to bring hope and healing to survivors and prevent this horrific crime,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “I invite Texans of all faiths to join us in prayer and action so that we can put an end to human trafficking once and for all.”

Daily Prayer Intentions for the week will include:

Monday, January 10 – Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing.

– Pray for all those currently being exploited to find safety and healing. Tuesday, January 11 – Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking.

– Pray for all those who are vulnerable to receive the help, love, and support necessary to meet their needs and not fall victim to human trafficking. Wednesday, January 12 – Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation.

– Pray for an end to demand and societal factors that normalize exploitation. Thursday, January 13 – Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe.

– Pray for protection from online dangers and for caregivers to be equipped to keep their children safe. Friday, January 14 – Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk.

– Pray for Texans to have the courage and skills to speak up and intervene when they see behavior that puts others at risk. Saturday, January 15 – Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models.

– Pray for every child to have access to safe, supportive mentors and role models. Sunday, January 16 – Pray for discernment on the actions you can personally take to prevent human trafficking.

The Office of the Governors said the week of prayer serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.

Governor Greg Abbott officially proclaimed January 2022 to be Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state.

The GRACE initiative launched in December 2019 and is a collaboration between the Office of the Texas First Lady, CSTT, DFPS, and a group of faith leaders.