TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas A&M Forest Service has raised State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 due to a significant increase in wildfire activity across Texas.

According to the forest service, they have forecasted ‘very high’ to ‘extreme fire danger’ for the majority of the state, including areas along the I-35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls.

Currently, there are 27 fires blazing across 1,697 acres of Texas.

As of Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, the TAMU Forest Service has reported the following wildfires:

Hoover, Brown County – 72 acres and 60% contained

Gattling Creek, Concho County – 20 acres and 80% contained

Cedar Hill, Dallas County – 13 acres and 95% contained

Bermuda, Erath County – 5 acres and 75% contained

Tomlinson Lake, Falls County – 30 acres and 95% contained

Monkey Creek, Hardeman County – 800 acres and 20% contained

Oak Grove, Hays County – 400 acres and 95% contained

Craft, Jack County – 900 acres and 75% contained

Jasper 2988, Jasper County – 15 acres and 75% contained

Shed Horn, Jim Wells County – 64 acres and 90% contained

Double Back, Johnson County – 1,320 acres and 90% contained

North Dykes, King County – 7 acres and 95% contained

Cedar Top, Knox County – 400 acres and 15% contained

Kirby Creek, Lampasas County – 78 acres and 95% contained

Lucy Creek, Lampasas County – 51 acres and 95% contained

Haunted Hill, McLennan County – 205 acres and 95% contained

Go-Cart, Parker County – 2 acres and 95% contained

Red River 3028, Red River County – 2 acres and 95% contained Parmer Lane, Williamson County – 37 acres and 70% contained

Parmer Lane, Williamson County – 37 acres and 70% contained

Recent fire weather, often characterized by the triple-degree temperatures and high-speed winds that Texoma has seen a lot of recently, will align with very dry vegetation to create severe wildfires that are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts, TAMU Forest Service said.

View live fire updates from across the state at TAMU’s Forest Service Incident Viewer.

