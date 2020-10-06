Texas Film Commission announces statewide Texas Film Round-Up

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Film Commission (TFW) today announced that the Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) is offering a statewide Texas Film Round-Up mail-in event for the entire month of October.

Individuals, businesses, and institutions are invited to submit their Texas-related films and videotapes to TAMI for free digitization in exchange for contributing a digital copy of their materials for possible inclusion in the online archive.

According to the Commission, the Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves, and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media. The program has resulted in the digitization of more than 50,000 films and videotapes dating as far back as 1910 and spanning through the decades of media technology.

“We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up,” said TFC Director Stephani Whallon. “We look forward to seeing the contributions from Texans and continuing the preservation of Texas’ rich history for both education and entertainment.”

Via the statement, a collection of more than 5,000 videos is available at texasarchive.org. This platform, the Commission says, welcomes the public to watch, explore, and learn about Texas history and culture. It also includes free lesson plans intended to help educators in using the videos as primary and secondary source materials for teaching Texas and U.S. history.

To participate in this year’s month-long free digitization event, contributors are asked to register on TAMI’s website, then mail their films and videotapes directly to TAMI’s office.

To qualify for free digitization, the films and videotapes must be Texas related, and participants must be willing to donate a digital copy of their materials to the program. The materials must be sent to TAMI during October, which will be digitized in Austin and then returned by mail to the owners alongside a digital copy.

More information about the program and its requirements is available at texasarchive.org/round-up.

