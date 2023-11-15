AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management announced applications are open for the next graduating class of the Texas Emergency Management Academy.

TDEM said the third cadet class begins September 2024 in San Antonio and will last for about eight months.

TDEM said the emergency management academy is aimed at training the “next generation of emergency management workforce.”

“As TDEM continues to train future generations of emergency management professionals, we are ecstatic to begin recruitment for the next cohort of cadets to join The Academy,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “This foundational learning opportunity lays groundwork for continued professional development and training in disaster and emergency services as we continue our efforts to protect life and property across Texas.”

According to the TDEM, graduates will learn basic knowledge of emergency management planning, wildland firefighting, hazard mitigation, disaster recovery, resource requests, and other key aspects of emergency management.

Graduates will also earn multiple emergency management certifications, including:

Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Professional Development Series (PDS),

FEMA’s Advanced Professional Series (APS),

FEMA’s Continuity Excellence Series Level I Professional Continuity Practitioner program, and the National Emergency Management Basic Academy (NEMBA).

The TDEM said graduates will also be certified in basic emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and will achieve National Registry Certification upon successful completion.

“We are excited to find exceptional candidates for the next group of emergency management professionals,” said David Covington, Division Chief, who leads The Academy’s development and curriculum. “This comprehensive training will guide cadets through emergency management careers through robust instruction and hands-on learning.”

Those interested in applying can go to tdem.texas.gov/academy to learn more and apply.