SEGUIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An elementary student in Seguin, Texas accidentally discharged a handgun on a school bus, the district announced Tuesday.

Officials were notified that the student discharged the gun on a bus entering the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, a post from the Seguin Independent School District stated.

Students from Jefferson and Konnecke Elementary schools, as well as one student from Ball Elementary, were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The district added that no one was injured, and the bus driver recovered the gun from the student.

“While initial reports show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon, this is still a very serious situation and a significant breach of our school safety protocols,” the post stated.

The student remains off campus while the case remains under investigation. The district urged parents to be in compliance with state and federal laws, and for students to report unsafe activities to a teacher or administrator.