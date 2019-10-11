Texas Elementary school recruits chickens to tackle cricket invasion

Swarming crickets are invading an elementary school in Texas, so they are now using a flock of chickens to help fight them off.

(FOX NEWS) — A school overrun by crickets is using an interesting tactic to stop the invasion.

Check out this scene at Van Raub Elementary in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas.

The amount of crickets is out numbering the amount of students.

School officials using their book smarts to combat the chirping insects enlisting the help of seven chickens hatched by last year’s kindergarten class to wage war on the bugs.

The hens quickly went to work scarfing down any cricket in sight.

Wildlife officials say a combination of this year’s dry summer and rainy fall have caused the cricket population to skyrocket leading to other invasions similar to this across Texas.