AUSTIN, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released spring 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for students in third grade through eighth grade on Friday. The results, which were released in a news release by the agency, included exams that students took in mathematics and reading for third grade through eighth grade students, as well as eighth grade science students and eighth grade social studies students.

The TEA released the 2022-year STAAR EOC assessment results in June. The results showed progress in Reading and Mathematics in the “Meets” category for grades three through eight. This comes after the grades saw a decline in 2020 during COVID-19.

Via: TEA

Several pieces of legislation passed in recent years have focused on improving academic support programs for Texas students in both reading and math:

House Bill 3, passed in 2019, established a requirement for all K-3 educators to participate in reading academies, built around evidence-based reading practices.

House Bill 1525, passed in 2021, launched Texas COVID-19 Learning Acceleration Supports, which provided districts with $1.4 billion in learning acceleration services and grants for strategic planning, instructional materials, teacher pipelines, more instructional time, and innovative school models.

House Bill 4545, also passed in 2021, provides targeted tutoring for the students who need it most, thirty hours of additional instruction for each test a student did not meet grade level on.

“The investments that the state is making in reading academies and accelerated instruction are clearly paying dividends for our students, and the results are a testament to the hard work of teachers across our state.” Mike Morath, Texas Education Commissioner, said in the release. “While we still have much work to do to recover from COVID-related learning loss in mathematics, the improvements our students have made in reading are clear.”

State policy changed one aspect of STAAR testing in 2022. Per House Bill 4545, the fifth and eight grade promotion requirements associated with STAAR were eliminated, reducing high-stakes for elementary and middle school students taking the STAAR. School systems, however, may have local policies related to how students are promoted to the next grade or retained.

TEA will be implementing changes from House Bill 3906 in 2023. The bill requires the STAAR test to be redesigned to better align with classroom instruction. The STAAR will also transition to a full online administration. Writing will be assessed as part of the reading/language arts assessment in grades three thought eight for the first time. The changes aim to improve student engagement and reduce teaching to the test.

Parents are encouraged to log in to TexasAssesment.gov to learn more about their child’s results.

For full data, visit the Texas Education Agency website.