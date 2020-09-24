Texas DSHS, TEA release COVID-19 cases data self-reported by school districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services released the first data set of COVID-19 cases in school districts Thursday.
To view the data, click here.
Of an estimated 1.1 million Texas students who were on campus, 3,445 students were reported as positive for COVID-19, the DSHS’ data says. Of more than 800,000 staff members, 2,850 have tested positive.
The data is self-reported by individual districts, DSHS says, and the dashboard will be updated every Wednesday throughout the year. Since the data is built on self-reporting, the DSHS says that the local or public information “may be more up to date.”
