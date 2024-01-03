AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the end of 2023, the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region saw notable drought improvement after months of waiting for relief lagging behind the rest of the state. However, the Texas Water Development Board noted that despite some improvement, drought conditions in the area are likely to linger through the end of March.

According to the most recent map from the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions were impacting 39% of Texas in the final week of December, an improvement from 43% the previous week, 81% three months ago, and 49% one year ago. Drought coverage across the state overall remained most severe in far East Texas, Central Texas, and far West Texas.

While a “significant portion” of the state has continued to experience drought conditions, the TWDB noted that the state still showed marked improvement with drought impact decreasing by 47% since mid-September.

The TWDB reported that the Texas Panhandle saw some drought condition improvement in recent weeks, with more than half of its counties considered either “abnormally dry” or out of drought conditions entirely.

However, “moderate” drought conditions remained for most of the western counties in the area, with “severe” drought impacting portions of Potter County and Deaf Smith County.

The TWDB further noted that thanks in part to El Niño weather conditions, the most recent drought outlook from the National Weather Service anticipated incoming drought relief for East Texas in the coming months. However, the TWDB said drought conditions in Central and West Texas are expected to stagnate and persist with “little improvement” until April.

While the full impact of El Niño conditions remains to be seen in the Texas Panhandle, forecasts for the first part of January have brought the possibility of some short-term relief for the area through high-impact storm systems containing rain and snow.