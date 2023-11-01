HOUSTON (KIAH) — A high-speed chase in west Harris County led to a Texas DPS trooper getting injured and several others hurt on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., some state troopers were trying to stop a driver for traffic violations on Grand Parkway and Peek Road. A woman was behind the wheel with four young children and a man in the car. Some of the children were in costumes and candy could be seen in the vehicle.

She led troopers on a chase with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. At one point, she even attempted to back into a state trooper’s vehicle. She also ran over a trooper’s foot.

Troopers managed to perform a “pit” maneuver to stop the woman. We’re also told that three state trooper vehicles were damaged during the chase.

In total, two troopers were hospitalized and four DPS vehicles were damaged. One was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight in serious condition.

The passengers in the suspected car that was being chased were all checked out by firefighters. It is unclear why the driver was trying to get away from police.

Then a block away, a trooper who was responding to assist with the chase was involved in an accident. The crash was captured on a dashcam video.

As the trooper went through the intersection at Mason Road and Merchants Way and 18-wheeler is going through the intersection and the trooper’s vehicle hits the big rig.

After the crash, other motorists got out of their vehicles and going to help the trooper.

The investigation continues.