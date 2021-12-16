WATCH: Texas DPS holds weekly briefing on ongoing border operations

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will hold their weekly briefing on Thursday to provide an update on Operation Lone Star.

The briefing will be led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major Michael Perry.

OLS Task Force Engineer Commander Lt. Colonel Dan Garrison will join the briefing to provide information on the construction of a border fence in several counties.

Last week’s briefing focused on the smuggling and dangers of the drug fentanyl. DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch joined the conference as a guest speaker to discuss the potency of the drug.

Olivarez noted last week that DPS has seized over 200 million lethal doses worth of fentanyl this year.

Previous briefings provided updated statistics on the number of migrant apprehensions and drugs seized.

This will be the tenth briefing held by the departments.