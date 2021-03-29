Texas DPS Trooper shot near Mexia on life-support, ‘until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor’

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas DPS Trooper who was shot near Mexia, Trooper Chad Walker, is reported by DPS to “no longer displays signs of viable brain activity”.

Said the announcement by DPS through Facebook, Trooper Walker, “remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.”

DPS said that the Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.