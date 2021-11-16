Texas DPS offers reward for 1981 cold case information

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it has increased the reward to $6,000 for information leading to an arrest in the 1981 stabbing death of Karen Lynn Douglas. The reward will be offered, said DPS, if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced, but the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website also “routinely” offers a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Karen Lynn Douglas, 22, was found stabbed to death in her Houston home on Jan. 6, 1981. DPS described that her mouther found Douglas when she came to the home on Croteau Drive to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment. Douglas’ infant child was in the house at the time of the stabbing, but her husband was at work.

Law enforcement determined, according to DPS, that there was a struggle before Douglas’ death, and that she had been seen alive two hours before she was found.

“In the months before and after Douglas’ death, there were other unsolved home invasions in the area, in which women who were home alone were attacked with a knife,” said DPS in its statement on the case, “It’s believed these crimes were committed by a young, slender white male. It remains unclear if Douglas’ death is linked to those other crimes.”

To be eligible for the cash reward, said DPS, tipsters must provide their information to authorities through the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.