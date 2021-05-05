Texas DPS offering cash reward for two wanted sex offenders

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two men have been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, and rewards of up to $3,000 each are now being offered for information leading to their arrests.



via Texas DPS

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Marcus Lee Torres, 39, is wanted for “failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.” Henry Anthony Taylor, 52, who is a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for “failure to register as a sex offender.”

Torres is described as 5′ 7″ inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

“Torres has been wanted since January 2020, when he violated his parole by not showing up to meet his parole officer and absconding from his last known address in Amarillo.” Said the report by DPS. “In 1998, Torres was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison after he was convicted in Nolan County on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages 7 and 9.”

Taylor is described as 5’11” inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

According to DPS, “Taylor has been wanted since April 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in San Antonio. In 1993, Taylor was convicted of rape in Indiana following an incident involving a 17-year-old girl. In 2012, Taylor was convicted of two counts of sexual assault after sexually assaulting a 54-year-old female. He subsequently was given two concurrent 8-year sentences in a TDCJ prison.”

As described by DPS, in order to be eligible for cash rewards tipsters should use one of these methods: