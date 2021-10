KILLEEN, Texas – A person is dead in a vehicle accident at the Coryell County line near Killeen.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 the accident happened Thursday evening near the Coryell County line on westbound Interstate 14.

The highway reopened shortly after 8:00 p.m. The victim has not been identified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety