Texas DPS encourages safe driving during Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Thursday that the Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement beginning Friday through Monday, encouraging individuals to drive safely during the Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release, the patrol will be looking for individuals not wearing their seat belts, vehicles that are speeding, individuals driving while intoxicated, drivers which fail to follow the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law as well as other traffic violations.

“DPS is reminding all drivers that safety always comes first,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the release. “While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws.”

According to the release, Texas DPS officials stated that troopers issued 71,544 citations and warnings during the 2020 Labor Day holiday. This included:

9,239 citations for speeding;

1,088 seat belt and child safety restraint citations;

1,419 citations for no insurance;

534 warnings and citations for “Move Over, Slow Down” violations;

402 DWI arrests;

802 felony arrests;

200 fugitive arrests.

Drivers are encouraged by the Texas DPS to follow these tips during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the release stated. These tips include: