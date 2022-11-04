AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently launched a new campaign that aims to fight fentanyl along with highlighting the dangers of fentanyl. The campaign comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to state agencies directing them to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts.

“Fentanyl is now the deadliest drug threat facing Texas and the nation, with thousands of innocent Texans and Americans losing their lives to this clandestine killer,” Abbott said. “With help from state agencies, Texas is increasing efforts to stop Mexican drug cartels from smuggling this deadly drug into our communities, as well as raising awareness of the danger this drug poses, even with just one pill. I thank DPS for their tireless work supporting the recently launched ‘One Pill Kills’ campaign to keep Texans safe from this deadly scourge. The State of Texas is deploying all resources to address the growing national fentanyl crisis and help prevent more innocent lives from being lost.”

Since the department launched Operation Lone Star, DPS has seized more than 350 million “potentially lethal doses of fentanyl statewide,” according to the Texas DPS.

“The Mexican cartels have taken fentanyl and massed produced counterfeit pills to look like oxycontin, oxycodone, Percocet and other pills and people don’t know what they’re taking,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “They think they are taking Adderall or something else and what they are really getting is a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

DPS reported that the goal of the department’s campaign is to collaborate with Abbott’s “One Pill Kills” campaign to reach “as many people as possible.”

In addition, signs explaining the dangers of synthetic opioids are posted in more than 350 DPS buildings throughout the state, according to DPS, which provides resources about the dangers of fentanyl.

DPS published a webpage that also provides information on the fight against fentanyl and how to talk to kids about the dangers of drug use.