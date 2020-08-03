Texas doesn’t report COVID-19 case count amid system upgrade

DALLAS (AP) — Texas did not report daily counts of COVID-19 cases nor fatalities Sunday as health officials worked to upgrade the electronic system they use to process lab reports.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the Sunday counts will be published Monday after the scheduled upgrade is completed.

The department on Saturday reported 9,539 COVID-19 cases and another 268 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

That brought the state to 430,485 confirmed cases and 6,837 fatalities.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested.