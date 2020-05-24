Texas DMV to reopen Amarillo regional service center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will be reopening some of its regional service centers beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with new office health and safety procedures in place.

TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster said, “Texans deserve a safe and convenient option to get the services they need. The health and safety of our customers, employees, and communities were the foundation of this plan to reopen.”

The Amarillo office at 5715 Canyon Dr. will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 with some limitations included.

The in-person services will include:

Replacement titles.

Bonded title notices of determination.

Title histories.

Temporary permits.

Assigned/reassigned numbers.

Registration refund authorizations.

Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.

There are also new office health and safety procedures:

All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointments only.

Offices will be limited to 25% of total capacity.

Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first appointment at 8 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m.

Customer seating will be limited. Customers are encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicles until their designated appointment time.

Only one person is allowed in the office per appointment unless a caregiver is needed.

Social distancing and hygiene practices will be observed.

Service counters will have Plexiglas safety barriers.

Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place.

Water fountains will not be available.

Customers can schedule a same-day or next-day appointment by visiting www.TxDMV.gov/appointment.

TxDMV also wants to remind Texans that most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by your county tax office and not by the TxDMV regional service centers. And driver licenses and ID cards are issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

