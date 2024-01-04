TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management said it prepared state emergency response resources, at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, for the potential for inclement weather in parts of the state including the Panhandle.

According to a TDEM news release, state emergency resources have been readied as multiple weather threats were forecasted to hit large areas of the state over several days.

The TDEM said snow was in the forecast across the Texas Panhandle which can cause dangerous travel conditions. The Texas Department of Transporation Amarillo District urged caution and noted its priority for road snow and ice operations, as was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com.

“With Texas facing multiple weather threats in the forecast through next week, TDEM urges Texans to enact preparedness measures to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe,” said Nim Kidd, Texas Emergency Management Chief. “TDEM encourages Texans to monitor local weather reports, follow instructions from all emergency management officials and first responders, and keep emergency supplies close by in case they are needed. State resources are ready to respond to requests for assistance from our local partners.”

The TDEM also noted that heavy rainfall and flooding could threaten the Texas Gulf Coast and East Texas. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Southeast Texas starting next week.

The TDEM reports the following state emergency response resources were put on standby to support weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter and Severe weather packages

Road conditions can be found online. Safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation can be found here. More safety weather tips can be found on TexasReady.gov.