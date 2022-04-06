AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Agriculture opened applications for its 2022 Family Land Heritage program. The program pays tribute to families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural production for at least 100 years.

“Buried deep in the roots of our great state lays a rich agriculture heritage from the farmers and ranchers who came before us,” said Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner. “The Texas Department of Agriculture Family Land Heritage program acknowledges Texas families who have paved the way by dedicating their lives to agriculture. Family farms and ranches are the cornerstone to the success of our state’s agriculture industry, and without them agriculture would not be the powerhouse that today drives a $110 billion Texas industry.”

To be eligible, farms and ranches must be owned and operated by the descendants of the founder, either through blood, marriage, or adoption. At least 10 acres of the land must have been in continuous agricultural production for the past 100 years or more.

Families wanting to apply must apply applications by Monday, May 2. Applications can be downloaded here. Farms and ranches that were established in 1922 or earlier will be honored by Commissioner Miller at the 47th annual recognition ceremony at the Texas Capitol in the fall.