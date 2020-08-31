Texas deaths from illness caused by coronavirus pass 12,500

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has surpassed 12,500 and the number of reported cases increased by 3,759.

There Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 610,354 coronavirus cases and 12,510 deaths.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported an estimated 98,326 active cases, a decline of more than 2,800 from a day earlier.