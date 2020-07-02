Texas DA files new charges resulting from deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say the investigation of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid has resulted in charges being filed against six ex-officers.

They are accused of routinely using false information to get search warrants and of lying on police reports.

The work of the narcotics unit has been under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

One officer had previously been charged with felony murder for the couple’s deaths.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the new charges were part of a pattern of crimes that eventually resulted in the deadly raid.