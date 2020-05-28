Texas court: Virus fear alone not enough for mail balloting

by: PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials fighting to block widespread mail-in voting during the pandemic are claiming victory after a court ruling.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a lack of immunity to the coronavirus doesn’t qualify someone to cast a ballot by mail.

Texas generally limits mail balloting only to voters who are over 65 years old or have a disability.

The fight in Texas is just one of several court battles across the country over efforts, mainly by Democrats, to expand access to mail-in ballots amid the pandemic.

President Donald Trump has railed against mail balloting in recent weeks, claiming without evidence that it leads to “total election fraud.”

