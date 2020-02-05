1  of  80
Texas court holds hearing on fight over baby’s life support

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Trinity Lewis, mother of of Tinslee Lewis, attends a news conference outside of Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Lewis’ case, who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter. Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support. The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling in the case. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter.

Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support.

The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling.

The hospital’s doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think Tinslee is suffering.

