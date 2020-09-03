Texas court freezes plan to send 2M mail ballot applications

FILE – In this June 29, file photo, Harris County election clerk Nora Martinez, left, helps a voter, in Houston. Texas’ attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over elections officials in Houston sending mail-in ballot applications to more than 2 million registered voters. Texas is one of only a few states that has not moved to expand mail-in voting in November over pandemic fears. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has stopped, for now, a plan to send more than 2 million mail-in ballot applications to registered Houston-area voters before the November election.

The ruling Wednesday comes after GOP activists sued Harris County elections officials over a plan to send a mail ballot application to every registered voter in the state’s most populous county, regardless of whether they’re eligible by law to vote by mail.

Texas generally limits mail-in voting to citizens with disabilities or those 65 or older.