Texas court delays 3rd execution in midst of virus outbreak

HOUSTON (AP) — A third scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay of Fabian Hernandez’s scheduled April 23 execution.

Unlike the two executions that were delayed last month because of COVID-19, Texas’ highest criminal court did not give a reason for this stay.

The order follows Hernandez’s attorney requesting a delay because of the “current health crisis.”

Hernandez was condemned for fatally shooting his estranged wife and one of her friends in November 2006 in El Paso.