Texas couple welcomes triplets after having twins

A family from Texas is welcoming triplets born without the help of fertility drugs. It's a miracle doctors say only happens to one in every nine-thousand couples. But that's only the beginning of this remarkable story.

DALLAS (KXAS) – After years of struggling to grow their family, Carlos Wollenstein and Dalit Bielaz decided to try for one more child to join their 4-year-old twins Orly and Liam.

Over the course of seven years, they’d suffered five miscarriages.

“The first one was tough to digest and everything, but we were very hopeful with the next one. And then the second one was I think the hardest, because we just couldn’t believe that it was happening again. It took me a while to recover,” said Dalit Bielaz.

Still, they wanted to try and conceive naturally without fertility drugs.

Nine months ago, they were thrilled when they learned a pregnancy looked viable. They were shocked when they learned they were expecting triplets.

Read more – http://bit.ly/30oOotN