Texas county jail inmate dies after saying not feeling well

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A county jail inmate in southeastern Texas has died after complaining while in the jail infirmary of not feeling well.

Jefferson County jail officials say in a news release that 45-year-old Christopher Lee of Beaumont died Friday while being taken to a hospital in the city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) east of Houston.

Jail officials say Lee was in the medical unit because of an undisclosed pre-existing medical condition. Officials say Lee had been arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

The statement said Texas Rangers will investigate the death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss