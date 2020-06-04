Texas council member quits under fire over protest response

PARIS, Texas (The Paris News) — A member of a Texas city council has resigned under fire over a social media response he made to a protest of the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Paris City Council member Benny Plata submitted his resignation at a meeting Tuesday.

The Paris News reports Mayor Steve Clifford called the meeting to censure Plata after he asked a protester why they didn’t “leave America if it’s so bad.”

Plata said he ”was responding to one person berating America.”

Paris is a city of about 25,000 near the Oklahoma border.