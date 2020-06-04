Texas council member quits under fire over protest response

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS, Texas (The Paris News) — A member of a Texas city council has resigned under fire over a social media response he made to a protest of the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Paris City Council member Benny Plata submitted his resignation at a meeting Tuesday.

The Paris News reports Mayor Steve Clifford called the meeting to censure Plata after he asked a protester why they didn’t “leave America if it’s so bad.”

Plata said he ”was responding to one person berating America.”

Paris is a city of about 25,000 near the Oklahoma border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss