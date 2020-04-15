Texas coronavirus deaths pass 300 as prisons battle outbreak

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen talks with a resident at a drive-thru distribution site in the Acres Homes community Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Houston. The Community Outreach Division of the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office distributed masks and gloves to residents living in one of the areas hardest hit locally by COVID-19. Donated boxes of food from Houston businessman and philanthropist Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, were also distributed. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DALLAS (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has passed 300 in Texas, and the state’s juvenile prisons has announced they will temporarily stop accepting people from local jails for the next two weeks to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said Tuesday that no youth in a state prison has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the adult system, 236 prisoners and 97 staff members had tested positive and 22 prisons were on locked down Monday.

Health officials said Tuesday that Texas has had more than 14,600 cases of COVID-19, and 318 deaths.