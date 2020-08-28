Texas coronavirus cases fall, along with testing numbers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to fall in Texas, but so is the number of tests administered to detect the virus.

New cases the state reported Thursday totaled 5,059, slightly fewer than Wednesday and continuing a downward trend.

However, the Department of State Health Services reports the seven-day rolling average of tests administered came to 38,200 as of Wednesday, the most recent total available.

On Aug. 18, the rolling average was 63,900.

The number of patients in Texas hospitals with the virus has fallen below 4,500, but 265 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.