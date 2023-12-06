AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Office of the Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that Hegar has updated the list of companies that are said to be engaging in scrutinized business operations in Iran.

According to a Texas Comptroller press release, the companies listed are, “subject to the provisions outlined in Texas Government Code Chapter 2270, which prohibit state governmental entities from contracting with these listed companies and require state and local governments to divest from these companies.”

Officials added that the state governmental entities responsible for the investment prohibitions and divestment requirements are the following, the Employees Retirement System of Texas, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and the political subdivisions of the state.

“I am proud of the work we have done to ensure Texas tax dollars do not go to companies supporting the brutal, authoritarian regime in Iran, a regime which has provided material support to organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah,” said Hegar. “Recent geopolitical events have made this work more important than ever, and I am grateful to the Texas Legislature for entrusting me with this crucial responsibility.”

The release stated that after 30 days a state governmental entity must notify the comptroller’s office of the listed financial companies’ direct or indirect holdings.

Officials said no later than Jan. 5 of each year, those listed entities are also required to submit a report to, “The presiding officer of each house of the Texas Legislature and the attorney general that identifies all securities sold, redeemed, divested or withdrawn in compliance with the Texas Government Code.”