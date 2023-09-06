AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he made 10 appointments to a statewide retail theft task force with Hegar serving as the lead administrator.

According to Hegar the “Organized Retail Theft Task Force,” will study the long-term economic impact of organized retail crime and look to provide recommendations that aim to prevent this type of theft.

The task force will meet quarterly and publish a report for the Texas Legislature by December 2024.

“I am pleased to be leading this critical effort and grateful to all the members of this task force for agreeing to serve,” Hegar said. “We have all seen the shocking images of organized mobs ransacking retail outlets in California, Illinois and other states. These brazen attacks cost retailers and make shoppers feel unsafe.

The task force was mandated by House Bill 1826 during the 88th Texas Legislature.

According to the office of the Comptroller, the House Business and Industry Committee studied the effects of organized retail theft on Texas businesses as one of its interim charges.

The committee said it found that retail theft “is a serious problem increasing in intensity in Texas and across the country and that retailers are looking for help combating it.”

“The mob attacks on retail outlets are only part of the problem,” said Hegar, “This task force unites businesses, local officials, law enforcement, and consumers whose wide range of expertise will be crucial as we fight this growing problem.”

The appointments to the Organized Retail Theft Task Force are:

Adam Colby, Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center

Carly Richter, Comptroller of Public Accounts (Criminal Investigation Division)

Tiana Sanford, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Faith Kohler, Amazon

Christian Hardman, eBay

Adam Mendoza, Target

Darrell S. Taylor, H-E-B

Corey Yates, JCPenney

Art Lazio, 7-Eleven

Joyce Beebe, Rice University (Baker Institute)