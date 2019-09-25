Texas community remembers teen who died suddenly

A community comes together Sunday to remember a Texas teenager who suddenly died this weekend while playing tag with his twin brother and others.

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KXAS) – A North Texas High School is mourning the sudden death of a 16-year-old student who collapsed and died in his twin brother’s arms.

Friends and family came togther Sunday night in Lewisville, Texas to honor Deshaud Williams.

Williams, a popular student and football player, died Friday night while playing a game of tag with his twin brother and others.

His family says the student-athlete underwent a physical this school year which included a heart test which came out normal.

While Williams’ family suspects he may have suffered cardiac arrest, the official cause and manner of death was pending an autopsy.

Williams’ twin brother Dashaud spoke about what happened.

Williams is originally from Cleveland, Ohio and his family would like to take him back to Ohio to be buried.