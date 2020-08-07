Texas Clinic Accused Of Fake Coronavirus Testing

Prosecutors say the man running the clinic is not a doctor and the clinics COVID-19 tests are not as advertised.

(KPRC/NBC News) A Texas judge has issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against a Houston-area clinic.

The order shuts down the Clinica Hispana in La Porte until further notice after the Texas Attorney General presented evidence that the man running the clinic is not a doctor and the clinic’s COVID-19 tests are not as advertised.

The large sign outside the clinic was nearly impossible to miss: “COVID-19 TEST RESULTS IN 15 MINUTES!!!!!”

Nancy Serrano said for weeks, hundreds of people lined up for hours to take advantage of the offer, including her brother-in-law.

“That same afternoon we asked him how he was doing and he said ‘Thank God everything’s fine. I tested negative,‘” Serrano said. “And, he let his guard down.”

But her brother-in-law’s condition got much worse, and his wife and three children and others got sick and tested positive for COVID-19.

“He went to the hospital, and he tested positive for COVID-19,” Serrano said. “He is in intensive care now. He has been there for a week.”

