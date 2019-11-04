Texas climber dies in fall in Washington state mountains

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man died in a climbing fall in Washington state’s Cascade Mountains.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rich Magnussen says 60-year-old Robert Colburn’s son reported Thursday night that Colburn had not returned to camp after climbing Aasgard Pass southwest of Leavenworth.

Colburn was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday as he was descending Aasgard.

Magnussen says a county mountain rescue team in a helicopter responded Friday and found Colburn at about 7,300-foot (2225-meter) elevation. Colburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue personnel said it appeared Colburn had slipped and fallen several hundred feet.

