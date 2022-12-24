DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?

Your brain might just conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.

“Whether you love Christmas for the family time and well-worn traditions or the bright lights and festive atmosphere, the best places to get your holiday fix aren’t big cities like New York and D.C. (even though, yes, we love their holiday vibe, too),” reads a report from Time Out, which outlines the cities in the United States that go above and beyond for the holiday season.

“It is the smaller communities that really go all out,” Time Out said.

One city in Texas cracked into the top 15.

Coming in at No. 12 on Time Out’s rankings is Big Spring, and it’s filled with more than just holiday spirit. The city of about 27,000 is between Midland and Abilene on Interstate 20. It’s dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.

“Enjoy more than 1 million colorful lights from the warm comfort of your car at the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights or take the kids to experience a magical Christmas Tree Forest at the Heritage Museum, where they can also meet Santa, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch on the first Saturday in December,” Time Out said.

The Festival of Lights and the Christmas Tree Forest are both open to visitors through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Here’s a look at all of the best Christmas cities for this holiday season: